Ed Sheeran is coming in hot! Maybe not with new music quite yet, but today, the “Shivers” hitmaker has announced that he has dropped a new line of hot sauce, cleverly called Tingly Ted’s.

Tingly Ted comes in two flavors: the medium heat “Tingly” and the extra spicy “Xtra Tingly.” According to a press release, either of the sauces is ideal for fries, nuggets, falafels, and fried chicken.

In an Instagram post announcing the hot sauce, Tingly Ted’s is described as the ‘Ketchup Of Hot Sauces’ – a not-so-hot, hot sauce to be dolloped onto everything.”

“I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavors with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters,” Sheeran said in the post. “The tingly and the xtra tingly. I’ve had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn’t anything they don’t go with (except bananas, don’t do that).”

As of now, Tingly Ted’s is only available for pre-order in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. However, fans can sign up here to receive a notification by email as to when it will be available in other parts of the world.

