Over the weekend, Elon Musk went ahead and decided to let Donald Trump back on Twitter. This was something that many people did not care for, including Jack White, who had many thoughts on the matter.

On an Instagram post about the reinstatement from the weekend, White wrote, “So you gave trump his twitter platform back. Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move.”

He continued, “trump was removed from twitter because he incited violence multiple times, people died and were injured as a result of his lies and his ego, (let alone what his coup did to attempt to destroy democracy and our Capitol). And how about the division and the families broken apart from his rhetoric and what it did to this country? That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; this is straight up you trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks.I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”

White concluded with some thoughts on free speech, writing, “I am a believer in free speech, but for example i’m not about to let the KKK hold a rally at our record label’s performance stage. That’s one of the platforms we control and have a say in, it’s not town square operated by the government. And if i owned a gas station, i wouldn’t be selling the KKK gasoline to burn crosses either and then wash my hands as if i didn’t help facilitate hatred. You took on a big responsibility with your purchase, and ‘free speech’ isn’t some umbrella that protects you from that.”

Brandi Carlile chimed in with a comment on the post: “PREACH Jack. What you’re saying and doing is super potent. He will on some level want your approval because you’re brilliant and culturally important. This reproach is both just and effective. He will see this and it may even help.”

Read White’s full post below.