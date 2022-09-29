If there’s a K-pop group that gives major BSE (Big Sister Energy), it’s EXID. They’re bold, mature, and could definitely care less about what others think about them when it comes to their music and concepts. (Check out “L.I.E.“) You can say that’s why they’ve earned themselves the veteran title in the Korean pop scene since their debut in 2012.

Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Solji, Elly, Hani, Hyelin, and Jeonghwa reunite to release their four-track single-album X (named after the roman numerals but also represents the cross between EXID and their fans LEGGO) alongside its lead single “Fire.” After parting ways with their label, Banana Culture Entertainment, two to three years ago, each member has gone their separate ways — some signing with new agencies to pursue acting, variety, producing, and, of course, singing. To clarify, EXID never officially said they were disbanding. But, rather, called it an indefinite hiatus.

Now with the five returning to the scene, even if it’s for a brief moment, EXID’s comeback celebration was well-needed for K-pop as iconic girl groups of early generations like Girls’ Generation, 2NE1, Sistar, Kara, and more have made headlines for reunions this year as well.

To coincide with the new project release, EXID is set to hold a concert next month, October 29, called ‘EXID 10th Anniversary FAN-CON ‘ in which fans will be able to attend and even stream online.

Find the X tracklist below.

1. “Fire”

2. “IDK (I Don’t Know)”

3. “Leggo”

4. “Fire” (English Version)