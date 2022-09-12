KCON 2022 Brings The K-Pop Festivities To Saudi Arabia

Celebrating its 10th year anniversary since its founding in 2012, CJ ENM’s global “All Things Hallyu” festival, KCON, is making its way to the Middle East for the first time ever.

Taking place at Boulevard Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia on September 30 and October 1, the two-day event will mirror past KCONs where the convention consisting of panels, dance workshops, merchandise, and artist engagements will be held during the day, with star-studded K-pop performances ending the night.

KCON is coming to meet SAUDI ARABIA

KCON 2022 in Saudi Arabia will showcase performances from artists like P1Harmony, PENTAGON, Rain, Secret Number, Sunmi, and The Boyz on the first night and ATEEZ, Hyolyn, NewJeans, ONEUS, STAYC, and TO1 the second night.

Just last month, KCON held its weekend-long 10th anniversary event at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, California, generating record-breaking 90,000 in-person attendance and 7.17 million virtually. Artists such as Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ITZY, STAYC, P1Harmony, The Boyz, NCT Dream, and more took part of the K-Culture celebrations.

Following Saudi Arabia, KCON will make its way to Japan for a three-day event at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena on October 14 to 16. Compared to KCON LA and Saudi Arabia, Japan’s lineup brings in more acts with artists like Le Sserafim, VIVIZ, IVE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and more.