Pop

Faouzia Taps Into Her Moroccan Heritage For The Arabic-Influenced Bop, ‘RIP, Love’

InstagramTwitterPop Music Critic

One of our favorite rising pop stars, Faouzia, has a much more jaded anthem to contribute. Last night she dropped “RIP Love,” a Moroccan-inflected bop that brings some of Faouzia’s own Arabic cultural influences into the mix. “Said you’d die for love / But I never loved you / Sorry,” she sings, before launching into a

“My earliest experiences with music date back to family road trips when I was a kid,” Faouzia said in a press release. “My mom and dad would play these incredible Moroccan songs full of big percussive elements and Arabic trills. I was introduced to pop music soon after and instantly fell in love. I feel like the production, melodies, and powerful narrative in “RIP, Love” encompass so many parts of my musical heritage – it feels like me.”

The song, which follows up her previous singles like “Puppet,” “The Eye,” and “Born Without A Heart” was co-written and produced with Jakke Erixsen and Tor Eimon. “Writing this song felt like a turning point in my creativity,” the pop star continued. “Working with Fran and Jakke on this song was more than a dream come true I left the studio being so in love with the song and couldn’t wait to share it with the world.”

Along with her latest single, Faouzia has announced a new EP, Citizens, will be released in May. Keep an ear to the ground of more info on that release, and check out her searing new single up top.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×