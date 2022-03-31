One of our favorite rising pop stars, Faouzia, has a much more jaded anthem to contribute. Last night she dropped “RIP Love,” a Moroccan-inflected bop that brings some of Faouzia’s own Arabic cultural influences into the mix. “Said you’d die for love / But I never loved you / Sorry,” she sings, before launching into a

“My earliest experiences with music date back to family road trips when I was a kid,” Faouzia said in a press release. “My mom and dad would play these incredible Moroccan songs full of big percussive elements and Arabic trills. I was introduced to pop music soon after and instantly fell in love. I feel like the production, melodies, and powerful narrative in “RIP, Love” encompass so many parts of my musical heritage – it feels like me.”

The song, which follows up her previous singles like “Puppet,” “The Eye,” and “Born Without A Heart” was co-written and produced with Jakke Erixsen and Tor Eimon. “Writing this song felt like a turning point in my creativity,” the pop star continued. “Working with Fran and Jakke on this song was more than a dream come true I left the studio being so in love with the song and couldn’t wait to share it with the world.”

Along with her latest single, Faouzia has announced a new EP, Citizens, will be released in May. Keep an ear to the ground of more info on that release, and check out her searing new single up top.