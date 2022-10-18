In August 2021, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most weeks ever spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It hung on for a couple more weeks after that before leaving, so it currently sits at 90 total weeks. All the while, Glass Animals had been making a run for the record themselves with their former No. 1 single, “Heat Waves.” Now, they’ve done it: On the new Hot 100 dated October 22, “Heat Waves” comes in at No. 21 for its 91st total week on the chart.

.@GlassAnimals' "Heat Waves" officially breaks the record for the longest-charting song in #Hot100 history. It spends a 91st week on the latest chart (at No. 21), surpassing the 90-week run of @theweeknd's "Blinding Lights." — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 17, 2022

So, here’s how the all-time ranks look now:

1. Glass Animals — “Heat Waves” (91 weeks)

2. The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” (90 weeks)

3. Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” (87 weeks)

4. Awolnation — “Sail” (79 weeks)

5. Dua Lipa — “Levitating” (77 weeks)

6. Jason Mraz — “I’m Yours” (76 weeks)

7. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears” (69 weeks)

8. LeAnn Rimes — “How Do I Live” (69 weeks)

9. OneRepublic — “Counting Stars” (68 weeks)

10. LMFAO — “Party Rock Anthem” Feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock” (68 weeks)

The band’s Dave Bayley told Billboard of the achievement, “Wow, all I can say is wow. Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe. You all have done that. Thank you to everyone who has helped this song reach so many people. You know who you are. Thank you.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.