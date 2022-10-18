Glass Animals Dave Bayley Germany 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Glass Animals Broke The Weeknd’s Record For The Longest-Charting Song In Hot 100 History With ‘Heat Waves’

TwitterMusic News Editor

In August 2021, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most weeks ever spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It hung on for a couple more weeks after that before leaving, so it currently sits at 90 total weeks. All the while, Glass Animals had been making a run for the record themselves with their former No. 1 single, “Heat Waves.” Now, they’ve done it: On the new Hot 100 dated October 22, “Heat Waves” comes in at No. 21 for its 91st total week on the chart.

So, here’s how the all-time ranks look now:

1. Glass Animals — “Heat Waves” (91 weeks)
2. The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” (90 weeks)
3. Imagine Dragons — “Radioactive” (87 weeks)
4. Awolnation — “Sail” (79 weeks)
5. Dua Lipa — “Levitating” (77 weeks)
6. Jason Mraz — “I’m Yours” (76 weeks)
7. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears” (69 weeks)
8. LeAnn Rimes — “How Do I Live” (69 weeks)
9. OneRepublic — “Counting Stars” (68 weeks)
10. LMFAO — “Party Rock Anthem” Feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock” (68 weeks)

The band’s Dave Bayley told Billboard of the achievement, “Wow, all I can say is wow. Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe. You all have done that. Thank you to everyone who has helped this song reach so many people. You know who you are. Thank you.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×