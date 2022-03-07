Glass Animals 2020
Pooneh Ghana
Pop

Glass Animals Knocks 'Encanto' Off The Top Of The Hot 100 Chart As 'Heat Waves' Climbs To No. 1

Last week marked the fifth week the Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” had spent in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the final week of the song’s chart-topping run (for now, at least): On the new Hot 100 dated March 12, “Bruno” has lost its top spot to Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which ascends to No. 1 for the first time.

It was a long road for “Heat Waves” to get to No. 1. In fact, it was the longest road ever: It finally topped the Hot 100 in its 59th week on the chart, which shatters the record for longest climb to No. 1, besting the 35 weeks it took Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to do so.

The band’s Dave Bayley wrote and produced the song himself, which makes “Heat Waves” the first such No. 1 hit since Pharrell’s 2014 chart-topper “Happy.” It’s also just one of a handful of songs to ever debut at No. 100 on the chart before rising to the very top. Additionally, the song is both the band’s first No. 1 hit and their only song to ever actually chart on the Hot 100.

Bayley spoke with Uproxx for an interview a few months ago and said of the song, “With ‘Heat Waves,’ it was coming to terms with the fact that it’s OK to understand, appreciate, and know that you’re missing someone — that it’s actually probably quite healthy. That you should let yourself do that, you shouldn’t try to bury it the whole time. It’s kind of like a eureka, euphoric moment. Or it can be.”

