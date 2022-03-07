Last week marked the fifth week the Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” had spent in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also the final week of the song’s chart-topping run (for now, at least): On the new Hot 100 dated March 12, “Bruno” has lost its top spot to Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which ascends to No. 1 for the first time.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 12, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 7, 2022

It was a long road for “Heat Waves” to get to No. 1. In fact, it was the longest road ever: It finally topped the Hot 100 in its 59th week on the chart, which shatters the record for longest climb to No. 1, besting the 35 weeks it took Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” to do so.

Longest climbs to No. 1 in #Hot100 history: 59, @GlassAnimals Heat Waves

35, @MariahCarey All I Want For Christmas Is You

33, @LosDelRioMusic Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)

31, @lonestarband Amazed

30, @johnlegend All of Me

27, @creed With Arms Wide Open — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 7, 2022

The band’s Dave Bayley wrote and produced the song himself, which makes “Heat Waves” the first such No. 1 hit since Pharrell’s 2014 chart-topper “Happy.” It’s also just one of a handful of songs to ever debut at No. 100 on the chart before rising to the very top. Additionally, the song is both the band’s first No. 1 hit and their only song to ever actually chart on the Hot 100.

.@GlassAnimals' "Heat Waves" was solely written and produced by Dave Bayley. It's the first No. 1 hit written and produced by the same singular person since @Pharrell's "Happy" in 2014 (written/produced by Pharrell). Before that was @Usher's "OMG" in 2010 (@iamwill). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 7, 2022

Bayley spoke with Uproxx for an interview a few months ago and said of the song, “With ‘Heat Waves,’ it was coming to terms with the fact that it’s OK to understand, appreciate, and know that you’re missing someone — that it’s actually probably quite healthy. That you should let yourself do that, you shouldn’t try to bury it the whole time. It’s kind of like a eureka, euphoric moment. Or it can be.”