While it mostly traditional pop or hip-hop songs that hang out near the top of the charts, things have been different lately as standout Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has enjoyed a sustained run atop the Billboard Hot 100. It spent a fourth frame at No. 1 last week, and now it once again occupies that spot for a fifth time on the new chart dated March 5.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Mar. 5, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 28, 2022

Billboard notes the song’s success this week is due to a significant uptick in radio airplay impressions (7.9 million of them, a 23-percent increase from the previous week) despite declines in streams and downloads.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" drew 29.9 million U.S. streams (down 7%), 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 23%), and sold 6,600 downloads (down 12%) in the Feb. 18-24 tracking week, according to MRC Data. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 28, 2022

A fifth week on top extends the song’s record for most weeks at No. 1 for a song from a Disney movie. In fact, it now has more weeks at No. 1 than the next two-biggest Disney songs combined: Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, Sting’s “All For Love” from The Three Musketeers spent three weeks at No. 1 while “A Whole New World” from Aladdin logged a week on top.

Meanwhile, Gayle is having a moment, as her viral hit “ABCDEFU” has hit a new high on the Hot 100, rising from No. 4 last week to No. 3 today.

