Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Gracie Abrams spoke to Cosmopolitan for the publication’s “Love Issue.” The “That’s So True” singer was asked about sex advice (“The best I’ve ever felt during sex is when I have been performing the least in the moment”), what “sexy” means to her (“I feel the sexiest when I feel the strongest physically”), and the first time she fell in love (“I was in high school and I was an idiot”).

Abrams also shared what she wishes she knew earlier about sex.

“Porn is bullsh*t,” she replied. “It is dangerous, not real, and a performance. It’s really dangerous for young people for that to be their introduction to sex. I remember growing up reading Cosmo and it being like ‘six tips to give the most rocking blow job ever,’ and you’re like, ‘Holy f*ck.’ I had a lot of questions… I took to the internet for answers, which is frightening to think about now. Young people need to learn about sex from a reputable resource like Cosmo or a strong mentor, not just scrolling aimlessly online like I did.”

The topic of Taylor Swift came up, too, as Abrams was the final opener on The Eras Tour. “It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her,” she said. “There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh*t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation.”