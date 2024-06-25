Halsey makes her horror movie debut in MaXXXine, the third and final film in the Mia Goth-starring X trilogy. The “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” singer plays the wonderfully-named Tabby Martin, Maxine’s friend who works at a dance club in 1980s Los Angeles.

Halsey discussed her character at the A24 film’s premiere on Monday.

“One of the things that stuck out to be about Tabby is that she really wants something amazing to happen for her. She’s looking for that moment, that burst of confidence,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why I based her as a New Jersey girl, because I was able to go back to where I was when I was coming up, thinking, it’s going to be me one day.”

Halsey also talked about the belly button-revealing dress she wore to the premiere, which she said was inspired by Cher.

“It’s very Hollywood,” she said. “I wanted a little bit of late ’70s, early ’80s Cher, you know what I mean? The big hair and the open tummy silhouette, and a little Grace Jones in the face with the eye makeup. I was kind of looking to those divas who were turning the times at the end of ’70s, catching up to the ’80s.”

Directed by Ti West, MaXXXine comes out in theaters on July 5.