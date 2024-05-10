One of the best horror movies of the 2020s is Ti West’s X, a creepy slasher that portrays the horrors of unchecked ageism. The movie stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi as a group of young adults looking to shoot a porno on a rural Texas farmhouse, and featured the most iconic musical performance of 2022.

The surprise prequel, Pearl, hit theaters just months later in September 2022, and now we finally get to see what Maxine has been up to since she wandered off the old couple’s property covered in blood.

Maxxxine acts as a sequel to X, so Goth will be playing Maxine instead of Pearl. It’s a little confusing. But she’s finally on her way to becoming a star! Nobody will stop her, not even an extremely dangerous murderer!

“If you’re expecting it to be part of this X movie and people will be killed, yeah, I’m going to deliver on all those things,” West told EW. “But it’s going to zig instead of zag in a lot of places that people aren’t expecting. It’s a very decadent world that she lives in, and it’s a very aggressive world that she lives in, but the threat shows up in an unexpected way.” While the plot might be a little unexpected, here’s what we do know about the upcoming horror flick.

Plot

We are not on that rural farmhouse anymore! MaXXXine brings the titular star to the terrifying setting of Los Angeles in 1985, where the only thing bigger than the hair is the number of serial killers out and about.

Six years after the initial farmhouse massacre, sole survivor Maxine is living in California attempting to jump from adult film star to A-list film actress. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person who has a history of murder. If you’re not up-to-date on your ’80s true crime stories, 1985 is when the real life Night Stalker terrorized California. But that doesn’t stop Maxine from pursing her dreams of being a star.

“I see MaXXXine as a superhero movie – that’s how I read the script,” Goth told SFX Magazine. “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.”