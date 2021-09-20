Halsey teamed up with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, an adventurous alternative-pop album. Now they have given one of the project’s premiere cuts, “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God,” a fresh visual via a live performance video.

The video features a single angle, zoomed in on her face and upper torso. While singing the song, Halsey alternately focused on the camera and at various points beyond it, all while being dramatically and artistically lit. Partway through the video, Halsey finds themselves getting splattered in blood.

Halsey previously spoke about how Trent Reznor pushed her out of her comfort zone, saying, “Trent said something to me that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life, where he was like, ‘Hey, the record is great how it is.’ He was like, ‘So you could not do this with us and put it out. Or, the way a lot of modern music is right now is it informs the listener not to pay attention. It says, ‘This song is safe.’ You can put it on a playlist. You can listen to it in a car. You can play it on a party, and it’s not going to f*ck up the vibe. It blends in with everything else. It’s a mood. It’s chill. But it informs you not to pay attention.’ He was like, ‘Your songs, I think, deserve better than that, and I think that they should make people pay attention to what you’re saying. So I’m going to make some really weird choices.’ I was like, ‘Please make weird choices. Make the weirdest choices.'”

Watch the live “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” video above.