Halsey, Boy George, Billy Idol, And More Musicians React To Vivienne Westwood’s Death

Following the news of the passing of the legendary designer, Vivienne Westwood, the music world is reacting and offering their tributes. Westwood played a significant part in the London punk scene, dressing bands like the Sex Pistols and more.

“Viv! My friend, my idol, my icon,” Halsey captioned a slideshow of pics them with Westwood and wearing her designs. There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like. Your legacy is immortal and eternal.”

“I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory,” she added. “I will cherish all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Love always, and long live Queen Viv.”

Victoria Beckham, formerly of the Spice Girls, also took to her Instagram story. “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB.”

Boy George also tweeted a selfie of him with Westwood.

“R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond,” he captioned. “Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

Continue scrolling to see some additional musicians reacting to Vivienne Westwood’s death.

