Following the news of the passing of the legendary designer, Vivienne Westwood, the music world is reacting and offering their tributes. Westwood played a significant part in the London punk scene, dressing bands like the Sex Pistols and more.

“Viv! My friend, my idol, my icon,” Halsey captioned a slideshow of pics them with Westwood and wearing her designs. There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like. Your legacy is immortal and eternal.”

“I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory,” she added. “I will cherish all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Love always, and long live Queen Viv.”

Victoria Beckham, formerly of the Spice Girls, also took to her Instagram story. “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time. VB.”

Boy George also tweeted a selfie of him with Westwood.

“R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond,” he captioned. “Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!”

RIP @viviennewestwood

V sad to hear of Vivienne’s passing, we made this photo together in 2008. She was a true original. #VivienneWestwood pic.twitter.com/7AFNF9rZ4J — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 30, 2022

RIP VIVIENNE WESTWOOD YOU WILL BE MISSED ONE OF MY BIGGEST DREAMS WAS TO MEET YOU AND HAVE U DRESS ME I AM SO GUTTED RN IF IT WERENT FOR U NONE OF US PUNK KIDS WOULD LOOK THE WAY WE DO AND THATS FACTS — blackbear (@iamblackbear) December 30, 2022

https://t.co/pLAvvpyMWr #VivienneWestwood RIP it will take me a bit to take this in… — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) December 29, 2022

Vivienne Westwood.

Mother of Punk.

Non conformist.

Original icon. RIP pic.twitter.com/6AJoMyy9kr — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace Vivienne Westwood! Spent 12 Hours at the Chateau Marmont having one of the best conversations ever! Icon, Pirate, Pendulum, Paradigm, Provocatrix. Anarchists are pretty! 🙏🏾 🌪️ — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) December 30, 2022