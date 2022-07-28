Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls For A New Documentary

The strained relationship between Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and the other four members of the Spice Girls seems to finally be cooling off. The 2019 Spice World Tour of UK stadiums famously only featured four of the five Spice Girls, as Beckham didn’t sign on to join Mel B, Gerri Halliwell, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton on stage. While Mel C said late last year that the Girls were “constantly” talking about a reunion, it was always Beckham who held up the full lineup from appearing together. Now, according to Metro, Beckham is on board for a new Spice Girls documentary TV show.

The documentary series will be created by the same team that was behind Netflix’s incredible Michael Jordan retrospective, The Last Dance. The Director was Jason Hehir and in an appearance on an Australian TV program, Mel B had high praise for his work.

“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good,” she said. “So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”

Promising a mix of behind-the-scenes stories and the chronicles of the pop quintet’s ascent to global superstardom, Mel B also shared an err…interesting anecdote: ‘The rap in the Wannabe video, I actually wrote on the toilet while the other girls were doing the vocals.”