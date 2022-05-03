Billie Eilish Will Host A Climate Change Seminar In London Next Month

Billie Eilish is currently on a massive tour, promoting last year’s colossal Happier Than Ever on stage. At London’s O2 Arena, the “Bad Guy” singer will not only be bringing her songs but also a climate seminar. It will take place on June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, and 26. There will be musicians, activists, and experts participating in talks and panels, while the documentary Overheated airs, featuring Eilish, Vivienne Westwood, Girl In Red, Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, and more.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to Support + Feed, a charity that promotes plant-based diets, as well as Reverb, which advocates for sustainability and climate compatibility in music events.

This is not Eilish’s first time trying to make a change when it comes to climate issues. In 2020, she had an inspirational ad campaign that addressed how young people can use technology for good by connecting with each other, inspiring grassroots activism, and pressuring large corporations to be more sustainable. “We all have the potential to make a positive impact on our planet, and I’m hopeful our generation will use their platforms to collaborate and communicate and make a difference,” she said in a video. She has also stated that her track “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” is about climate change.