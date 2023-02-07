Harry Styles took home Album Of The Year at the Grammys along with five other awards last night (February 5), but not everything was smooth sailing. The singer played his massive 2022 hit “As It Was” from his album Harry’s House, but dancers are sharing why the performance may have looked a little off.

The performance took place on a spinning, circular turntable. “The moment the curtain opened, and it was time to perform, the turntable started spinning in reverse,” a dancer, Brandon Mathis, said on Instagram. “Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television. And there was nothing we could do to stop it. So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going [the other] way. And in real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse. Talk about professionalism.”

Another dancer, Dexter, explained on TikTok that they practiced going counterclockwise “loads of times” until “it was spotless and beautiful.”

The dancers even tried to get the attention of the turntable technician, but it didn’t work.

“Luckily, we worked together and did our best and got to one cool formation in time for the overhead shot but had to kind of change the rest, and Harry did his best to be able to walk in reverse and everything while he was singing,” they said.