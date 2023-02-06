After being announced as an early performer at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which are airing now, Harry Styles finally took the stage to treat his fans to a highly-anticipated rendition of “As It Was.”

Styles’ friend introduced him in a heartfelt speech. Donning a sparkly costume under red lighting, the pop star brought back the spinning disc from the music video’s choreography. He then steps off to perform with a sharply-fashioned band, while some backup dancers are still stuck in motion.

The hit single, which Styles released last year as the lead from his third album, Harry’s House, is up for several awards tonight. “As It Was” is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. It was also nominated for Best Music Video, but lost to Taylor Swift.

In addition, Harry’s House is in the running for Album Of The Year. He won for Best Pop Vocal Album during the first hour of the show. Earlier this evening, before the official ceremony, the album also won the award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, earning Styles his second total Grammy win — at the moment.

“You can’t win music. It’s not like Formula 1,” Styles told Better Homes & Gardens about his experience at the 2021 Grammys. “I was like, in my lifetime, there will be 10 more people who burst onto the scene in that way, and I’m only going to get further away from being the young thing. So, get comfortable with finding something else that makes you happy. I just found that so liberating.”

Styles’ co-writer, Tobias Jesso Jr., earned a win for Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical for his contributions to the album’s song, “Boyfriends.” However, there was some competition in this category, as another Styles collaborator, Amy Allen, was nominated for writing the ballad “Matilda” on the same album.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.