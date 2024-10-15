How To Buy Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour Book’

On Evermore standout “‘Tis The Damn Season,” Taylor Swift wonders who’ll write books about her if she ever makes it. Well, it’s safe to say she’s made it, and now she’s getting her book. This morning, Swift announced that she’s releasing The Eras Tour Book, which commemorates the highest-grossing tour of all-time (and there’s still 18 shows to go).

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way,” she wrote on social media. “Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

The 256-page The Eras Tour Book will feature over 500 images, including unseen performance shots from every era and exclusive rehearsal photos. The book will be sold at Target beginning November 29 — a.k.a. Black Friday — and costs $39.99. You can find more information here.

The Eras Tour returns on Friday, October 18, in Miami, Florida, followed by dates in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver. The final show is on December 8.