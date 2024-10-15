This morning (October 15), Good Morning America teased an announcement from Taylor Swift that is “turning the page on a new era,” with a heavy emphasis on the word “page.” Then, another teaser indicated the news marked “a first for her career.” Included in that tease was a photo of Swift, holding what looked like some sort of The Eras Tour book in one hand and what appeared to be a The Tortured Poets Department release in the other.

Well, the announcement has officially arrived: Swift is releasing The Eras Tour Book, as well as new physical editions of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Swift explained in a post shared on social media:

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually. Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th. International info coming soon!”

Good Morning America also notes the book has 256 pages, and that book, vinyl, and CD will be available only at Target starting on Black Friday, November 29.