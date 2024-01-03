How To Buy Tickets For Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024

Beyond Wonderland SoCal is returning to NOS Event Center in San Bernardino this March. The festival boasts an incredible line-up of electronic dance music musicians, including Alesso, Benny Benassi, Paul Oakenfold, and several others.

Taking place over the course of two days (March 22 & 23), EDM fans can look forward to a trippy Alice In Wonderland-themed extravaganza, with several stages designed to captivate each fan’s vision. “[G]uests are welcome to explore immersive art installations, interactive experiences, costumed performers, and many other whimsical festival moments,” reads a press release.

With such an exciting line-up and a magical concept behind it, fans can’t wait to get their hands on tickets to Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024. And, they’ll be able to get tickets pretty soon.

Tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 officially go on sale this Friday, January 5 at 1 noon PT. Fans will be able to purchase tickets here. On Friday, fans can buy Two-day GA, GA+, and VIP tickets. They will be able to pay full price outright, or put the tickets on layaway for a downpayment of $9.99.

You can see the full Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 line-up above.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.