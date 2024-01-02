The annual dance music festival Beyond Wonderland is returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. The festival will include six stages, art installations, interactive experiences, costumed performers, and more. The Chainsmokers, Benny Benassi, and Alesso are among the performers listed on the lineup, while tickets go on sale this Friday, January 5 at noon PT. You can find more information here. See below for the full lineup, in alphabetical order.

999999999

A-Trak b2b Derrick Carter

Afrojack b2b R3hab

Alesso

Alignment

Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders

A.M.C

Andrew Lux

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

Anfisa Letyago

Angerfist

Atmozfears & Sound Rush: 2/\1

Bart Skils b2b Joyhauser

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Benny Benassi

Biscits

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Black V Neck

Blossom

BOU

Bryan Kearney

Calussa

Chris Lorenzo

Clawz

Coone

Crankdat

Creeds

Crystal Skies

Dabin

Diesel

Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan

Discovery Project

Dreamstate

Dustin Husain

DZMA

Eli Brown b2b Lilly Palmer

Factory 93 Experience

Fatima Hajji

Flava D

Frosttop

Funtcase

Gareth Emery Presents: Decade

Ghastly

GRLSKOUT

Hamdi

Hartshorn

Haylee Wood

Highlnd

HOL!

HVDES

I Hate Models

Infected Mushroom

Insomniac Records

ION

J.Worra

Jason Ross

Jawns

Jia

Jorza

JoyRyde

Julian Jeweil

Justin Credible

Kanine

Keltek

Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta

Kyle Walker b2b Sosa

Kyle Watson

Kyruh

Last Heroes

Level Up

Lost In Dreams

Madeon (DJ Set)

Madgrrl

Marauda

Max Styler

Mefjus with Daxta MC

Metta & Glyde

MISS DRE

Muerte

Night Trip Presents

Nightfunk

No Redemption (Tchami x Malaa)

Nurko

OddKidOut

Odd Mob

Omnom

One True God

Paul Oakenfold

Pickle

RaeCola

Ravell

Rezz

RNBW Presents

Sara Landry

SAYMYNITTI

Shay De Castro

SIDEPIECE

Skepsis

Slander

Spartaque b2b Brennen Grey

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Taylor Torrence

Techno Tupac

The Chainsmokers

TNT

Tony Romera

TRYM

Tsu Nami

Vini Vici

Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA

Wax Motif

Whethan

Will Sparks

Zeds Dead