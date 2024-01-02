The annual dance music festival Beyond Wonderland is returning to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. The festival will include six stages, art installations, interactive experiences, costumed performers, and more. The Chainsmokers, Benny Benassi, and Alesso are among the performers listed on the lineup, while tickets go on sale this Friday, January 5 at noon PT. You can find more information here. See below for the full lineup, in alphabetical order.
A-Trak b2b Derrick Carter
Afrojack b2b R3hab
Alesso
Alignment
Aluna b2b Kaleena Zanders
A.M.C
Andrew Lux
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
Anfisa Letyago
Angerfist
Atmozfears & Sound Rush: 2/\1
Bart Skils b2b Joyhauser
Basscon
Bassrush Experience
Benny Benassi
Biscits
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Black V Neck
Blossom
BOU
Bryan Kearney
Calussa
Chris Lorenzo
Clawz
Coone
Crankdat
Creeds
Crystal Skies
Dabin
Diesel
Dillon Francis b2b Valentino Khan
Discovery Project
Dreamstate
Dustin Husain
DZMA
Eli Brown b2b Lilly Palmer
Factory 93 Experience
Fatima Hajji
Flava D
Frosttop
Funtcase
Gareth Emery Presents: Decade
Ghastly
GRLSKOUT
Hamdi
Hartshorn
Haylee Wood
Highlnd
HOL!
HVDES
I Hate Models
Infected Mushroom
Insomniac Records
ION
J.Worra
Jason Ross
Jawns
Jia
Jorza
JoyRyde
Julian Jeweil
Justin Credible
Kanine
Keltek
Kill The Noise b2b Trivecta
Kyle Walker b2b Sosa
Kyle Watson
Kyruh
Last Heroes
Level Up
Lost In Dreams
Madeon (DJ Set)
Madgrrl
Marauda
Max Styler
Mefjus with Daxta MC
Metta & Glyde
MISS DRE
Muerte
Night Trip Presents
Nightfunk
No Redemption (Tchami x Malaa)
Nurko
OddKidOut
Odd Mob
Omnom
One True God
Paul Oakenfold
Pickle
RaeCola
Ravell
Rezz
RNBW Presents
Sara Landry
SAYMYNITTI
Shay De Castro
SIDEPIECE
Skepsis
Slander
Spartaque b2b Brennen Grey
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Taylor Torrence
Techno Tupac
The Chainsmokers
TNT
Tony Romera
TRYM
Tsu Nami
Vini Vici
Walker & Royce b2b VNSSA
Wax Motif
Whethan
Will Sparks
Zeds Dead