Though Katy Perry’s life has been a bit more focused on events like marriage and motherhood lately, she still managed to release a new album, Smile, back in 2020. And since then, she’s also been working on a career-spanning Vegas residency called Play that recently debuted. A campy, balls-to-the-wall Vegas show full of costumes and new vocal arrangements is also the perfect time to appear on Saturday Night Live, so Perry has brought two of her Play-style songs to the late show tonight.

Kicking off her performances with the most logical choice, a brand new EDM banger that’s a collaboration with Alesso called “When I’m Gone,” Perry proved just how much of an acid trip her Vegas show is by performing with a series of dancers who can only be described as wearing “mushroom penis costumes.” Clad in a patent leather, shiny red pantsuit of her own, Perry brought a powerful vocal performance to the song, and Alesso was there performing it with her And since so many people get criticized for a fear of performing live vocals on SNL, it was impressive that Katy’s were very clearly live. And the same is true for her second performance of the night, her 2019 single “Never Really Over.”

Check out her live version of “When I’m Gone” above.