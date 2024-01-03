When do tickets for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 come out?

This spring, Beyond Wonderland SoCal will return to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. The line-up boasts some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, including Alesso, Paul Oakenfold, Benny Benassi, and several others.

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2024 will take place on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, as headliners “go down the rabbit hole to discover multiple storybook-themed areas inspired by the iconic Alice In Wonderland,” according to a press release. These stages include The Queen’s Domain, Bassrush-hosted Mad Hatter’s Castle, Lost In Dreams and Insomniac Records’ Caterpillar’s Garden, Basscon and Dreamstate’s Cheshire Woods, Factory 93’s The Looking Glass, and Night Trip and RNBW’s Sea of Wonder.

With an exciting and diverse line-up in place, EDM lovers are dying to get tickets.