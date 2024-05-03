What do Trix, Cookie Crisp, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Reese’s Puffs have in common? A handful of things: They’re all types of breakfast cereal (duh), they’re all made by General Mills, and now, they all have K-pop titans Tomorrow X Together on their boxes.

How To Buy Tomorrow X Together’s Limited-Edition General Mills Cereal Boxes

Some of the group’s members shared comments about the partnership. Soobin, who will grace the Trix box, says, “What I love about the collaboration with General Mills is the unique and adorable characters of each cereal. My favorite is the Silly Rabbit from Trix. I think it’s a great match for me!” Hueningkai, who landed on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch box, says, “I think MOA will be delighted to see us featured in the General Mills packages on the store shelves! I hope everyone starts their day energetically with TXT limited edition cereals.” Lastly, Yeonjun, who’s on the Cookie Crisp Box, says, “I’m excited about the collaboration because General Mills is a brand that everyone can enjoy together. I hope many people will like the TXT limited edition, too!”

Beyond that, Beomgyu is featured on Lucky Charms, Taehyun on Honey Nut Cheerios, and a TXT group photo can be found on Reese’s Puffs boxes exclusively in Walmart stores. The boxes feature cutout standees, and all group members are represented across the various cereals.

The limited-edition boxes are in stores now, as is the group’s latest EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow.