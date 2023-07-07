Two of the biggest boy bands in the world have teamed up for a new contender for the song of the summer. Tonight (July 7), K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers have shared their hotly-anticipated collaboration, “Do It Like That.”

On “Do It Like That,” the boys find themselves distracted by the beauty of a special woman, captivated by her dance moves and overall aura.

“You throwin’ that drink back / You stayin’ awhile / You rockin’ that fit that’s making all of them strangers smile,” sings one of the guys of Tomorrow X Together.

They come together on the chorus, as they sing, “Don’t know how you do it like that / Oh my, my / Somehow you reel me right back.”

The song came to be after Tomorrow X Together played two sold-out shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles back in May. They invited Jonas Brothers, who were immediately enthused, to collaborate on the track.

In the accompanying music video, the boys are seen dancing around in a white room. The JoBros play around near a guitar and drum setup, while Tomorrow X Together shows off their moves, demonstrating pure joy and energy.

You can listen to “Do It Like That” above.