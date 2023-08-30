K-pop group Tomorrow X Together is making waves in the US. This past summer, they had a big hit with their Jonas Brothers collab “Do It Like That” and released an album called Sweet back in July. Now, almost two months after the release of Sweet, they have announced a new album. Tomorrow X Together will share their new album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, this fall.

The album was announced via BigHit Music’s social media pages yesterday (August 29) with as special teaser trailer.

The boys of Tomorrow X Together have been hard at work this year. In an interview with Consequence, member Beomgyu shared that he and his bandmates — Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, and Hueningkai — see each other more often than their own families. But he also said he considers them family as well.

“The joy that I get the most in my everyday life is my members,” he said. “I think we were close to being best friends before, but now I think we are a true family.”

Pre-orders for The Name Chapter: Freefall will begin today, with the album to arrive in October. You can see the album trailer above.

The Name Chapter: Freefall is out 10/13 via Republic Records. Find more information here.