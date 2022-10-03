Is Dominic Fike’s New Album Coming Soon?

Dominic Fike recently announced a North American tour, which kicks off this November. Still, Fike’s last album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, was released in 2020. With new shows, many might be wondering about the chance of Fike having new music on the way. Here’s what we know so far.

In February of this year, Naples Daily News reported that Fike was heading to upstate New York to record songs for his sophomore project.

“Ever since the whole TV show thing, everyone really wants me to put new music out,” Fike said, referencing his role as Elliott in HBO’s Euphoria. “So I figure I’ll go record for a month, I’ll come back with however many songs I have, mix and master them and hand ’em over.”

“The last year and a half was kind of a rollercoaster, in a weird way,” he continued. “A lot happened in my personal life, I think. I took a break from music and whatnot. And eventually, I kind of hopped back on … and started working again.” During the same interview, Fike even said not to expect a tour anytime soon, so things seem to have changed in the months since.

By April, Fike appeared in a profile for GQ, where he touched further on his sophomore record, noting that it will be smoother and feature more rapping. “But now I know exactly what kind of sound I want and what kind of music I want to make,” Fike said. His friend and collaborator, Kenny Beats, appears as an extra voice in the piece as someone who has seemingly heard the new music. Another piece of potential evidence for new music is a Genius tracklist for Fike’s second album, although the titles being included are still unconfirmed.

For more information on Dominic Fike’s tour, visit here.