Dominic Fike has announced the dates for his new Out Of Order North American tour. Fike, who appeared as Elliot in season two of HBO’s Euphoria, released his last album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020. While he will be touring a handful of winter shows with stops in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and New York’s Terminal 5, there is the possibility that fans could hear new music.

Since his last album, Fike also collaborated with none other than Paul McCartney in 2021. He performed a rendition of McCartney’s “The Kiss Of Venus” for his album McCartney III Imagined. He also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about their collaboration and performed his own song “Babydoll.”

A complete list of Dominic Fike’s Out Of Order tour dates is available below, with more ticketing information found here.

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/09 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/23 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/26 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/28 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

12/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

12/03 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

12/05 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

12/06 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

12/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/10 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

12/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

12/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/16 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre