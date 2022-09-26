Dominic Fike has announced the dates for his new Out Of Order North American tour. Fike, who appeared as Elliot in season two of HBO’s Euphoria, released his last album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020. While he will be touring a handful of winter shows with stops in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and New York’s Terminal 5, there is the possibility that fans could hear new music.
Since his last album, Fike also collaborated with none other than Paul McCartney in 2021. He performed a rendition of McCartney’s “The Kiss Of Venus” for his album McCartney III Imagined. He also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about their collaboration and performed his own song “Babydoll.”
A complete list of Dominic Fike’s Out Of Order tour dates is available below, with more ticketing information found here.
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/09 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/11 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/19 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/23 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
11/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/26 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/28 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/03 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
12/05 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
12/06 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
12/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/10 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
12/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
12/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/16 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre