The show Euphoria seems to have a chokehold on the viewers who religiously watch it, and a big part of that is due to none other than rising star Zendaya. But, a star is nothing without their supporting cast, and Dominic Fike seemed to step all the way out of supporting role in a recent episode when his song performance inspired quite a few memes. Namely, the song was incredibly long, and even Fike himself had to weigh in on how epic the roasting he received turned out to be.

But that didn’t stop him and Zendaya from editing the song she wrote down a bit, and getting ready to do a studio release of it today. “We made the song shorter… “Elliot’s Song” with @zendaya this Friday,” Fike posted on Instagram yesterday. If you don’t watch Euphoria and haven’t heard the song yett, or are simply interested in hearing this new, shorter version, check it out up top. In the meantime, if you want more music from Zendaya, this is the second song she’s released so far this week! Her emotional collaboration with Labrinth, “I’m Tired,” dropped on Monday. So, does this mean she’s got more music on the way? Based on what we’ve heard so far, hopefully!