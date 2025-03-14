Jade proved she should be your next pop star obsession with “Angel Of My Dreams.” But if you’re somehow still not convinced, the former Little Mix member has released a new banger: “FUFN (F*ck You For Now).”

Jade described the electro-pop ballad, which was co-written by Raye and comes with a fake TMZ-style headline, as an “all guns blazing, going for it pop song.” The idea came from “having a dream about my boyfriend cheating on me and waking up the next day fuming,” she said on Capital Breakfast. “So that’s how it kind of began and then me and Raye brainstormed about how to make it more about a big argument you have [when] you know it’s not the end but you really want to let them have it in that moment.”

She lets him have it: “I don’t want your angry text / I don’t want your sorry sex / I just want you out my f*ckin’ face.”

Earlier this month, Jade won Best Pop Act at the 2025 Brit Awards (she also performed “Angel Of My Dreams”). In her acceptance speech, she thanked her “Little Mix sisters,” adding, “I love you so much, I wouldn’t have this award without them, they changed my life so much.”

The video is age-restricted, so watch it here.