Jennifer Lopez Follows Her Massive 2025 AMAs By Announcing A Las Vegas Residency

A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez revealed that while rehearsing for a 2025 American Music Awards performance (she hosted the show, too), she sustained an injury. It ultimately wasn’t serious and she looked unscathed when it was finally time to take the stage.

Fans who liked that are now met with some great news: Also last night, Lopez took advantage of the spotlight that was on her to announce Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live In Las Vegas, a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Lopez shared a promo image on Instagram and wrote, “SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.” She also told Las Vegas’ 8 News Now:

“We just feel things out. There’s not a… you know, like, ‘We’re going to do this at this time.’ I just feel like I’m ready to perform again. I had to cancel my tour last year, and so I’ve been thinking of performing a lot, and I had such a great time when I was here in Vegas.”

As Variety notes, performances are currently set for December 30 and 31, 2025; January 2 and 3, 2026; and eight additional dates between March 6 and 28, 2026.