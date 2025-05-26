A couple weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she sustained an injury while rehearsing for the 2025 American Music Awards (which she’s hosting), by sharing a photo of a cut on her nose. Now, though, as the show is set for tonight (May 26) at 8 p.m., Lopez says she’s back in tip-top shape.

She told People:

“I hurt my nose. I hit it in rehearsal and I had to get stitches. It was fine. A few of us have gotten hurt in rehearsals. We’re doing a very high-energy athletic number so it’s, I guess, bound to happen.”

She also said of her decision to return as AMAs host after doing it previously in 2015, “I remember having a good time with it and they asked me to do it again this year. I’ve been working on a lot of music, and it just seemed like a good time. I just love all the music that’s out right now. I love that they’re honoring Gloria Estefan as well, who was kind of a pioneer of crossover. It seems like a really beautiful year to celebrate.”

Of seeing other artists, she also noted:

“I’m always [there] as a fan. I love artists and getting to know them and being around them and just celebrating the different things that everybody does. I really am a believer in lifting other people up and celebrating great work so I’m very excited to do that too this year. […] I want to see all of [the performances, but] obviously I’m a huge Janet [Jackson] fan. I’m excited to see Janet. I haven’t seen her in years, and I’m glad that she’s being celebrated, too.”

Find the full list of this year’s AMAs nominees here and learn more about the 2025 ceremony here.