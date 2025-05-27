Despite suffering a rehearsal injury that required stitches, Jennifer Lopez’s 2025 AMAs-opening performance didn’t slow down a bit. Opening with a thrilling vocal showoff to her Pitbull collaboration, “Dance Again,” the performance quickly transformed into a showcase of the former Fly Girl’s dance chops, as she ran through high-energy choreography set to many of the songs that garnered much of the public’s attention for the past few months, including Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” and Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go,” along with an eyebrow-raising segment in which she kissed all her dancers.

J. Lo, who was doing double duty as the show’s host, didn’t even have time to catch her breath between gigs; presenter Tiffany Haddish noted that she’d just danced to 23 songs in just six minutes. The performance could have been a calculated effort to recalibrate the public’s expectations of the star after a rough year, but it just might have worked thanks to how much work she put into it.

It might not have been lost on anyone that in the past 12 months, J. Lo had divorced from Ben Affleck for the second time, after canceling her arena tour. But with her AMAs performance, it looks like she’s refocusing on the skills that got her here, and looking to add some impressive new ones.

You can watch snippets of the performance here, here, and here.