Jessie Ware has dropped the third single from her forthcoming new album, with “Begin Again.” The dreamy, disco-influenced song was inspired both by Ware’s recent work and her time in Brazil. It was also one of the first things written for her record.

“‘Begin Again’ is where this album started,” she shared, according to Line Of Best Fit. “On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up, it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new – and unnatural – way over the internet.”

“Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it!” she added. “I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Kokoroko, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are.'”

The music video for Ware’s latest song was directed by Charlie Di Placido. It finds her and various background dancers just having a great time to keep with the carefree energy. Oh, and there’s also some fun costume changes throughout.

Listen to “Begin Again” above.

That! Feels Good! is out 4/28 via EMI. Find more information here.