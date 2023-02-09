Jessie Ware’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album What’s Your Pleasure? was a major release of 2020, and she later gave it its own deluxe edition. Now the singer is ready to follow it up; today, she announced her new LP That! Feels Good! arriving this spring, and the luxurious lead single “Pearls” is out now.

Ware describes it as a track inspired by divas. She said of the catchy and glamorous song in a statement:

“‘Pearls’ is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show — in lightness — all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee — with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson — and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together.”

She continued, “That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

Listen to “Pearls” above.

That! Feels Good! is out 4/28. Pre-order it here.