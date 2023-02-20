Pop

Jewel Stood Out At The NBA All-Star Game For Both Her National Anthem And Her Busy Outfit

Yesterday’s NBA All-Star Game was an all-star affair when it came to the musical lineup, too. Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems performed at halftime, Post Malone and 21 Savage kicked everything off yesterday, and between those two performances, Jewel played the national anthem at Salt Lake City, Utah’s Vivint Arena.

Jewel, who grew up in Alaska but was born in Utah, accompanied herself on acoustic guitar as she delivered a subdued rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” allowing herself powerful vocal moments when the song called for it.

Singing aside, there were plenty of reactions to Jewel’s outfit, a suit made out of a patchwork of NBA jerseys from different teams. Some thought it was a throwback-style look: Comments on that front include, “jewel got one of them nba suits we used to rock in 2003,” and, “Jewel got the 2004 NBA patchwork fit on lol I see the vision.”

Beyond that, some people liked it, while others thought it was questionable at best.

Then there’s this, the best tweet of them all: “Bc the Kelce brothers’ mom wore this to honor her children playing in the SB, it makes me think Jewel has a sh*t ton of kids in the NBA lol.”

Watch Jewel’s performance above.

