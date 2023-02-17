The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years this past Sunday, and the team’s stars have been on the media tour ever since.

Patrick Mahomes did Jimmy Kimmel Live! and made headlines with his revelation the Chiefs were threatened with being benched if they tried to go watch Rihanna’s halftime show, as well as explaining what the plan was on their botched ring around the rosie play. However, the two-time MVP will not be making the biggest late-night television appearance, as that honor will go to Travis Kelce, who will get to try his hand at comedy as host of Saturday Night Live on March 4.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

Kelce will join a long list of athletes who have hosted SNL, but we’ll have to see if he has the chops to steal the show, a la Peyton Manning. Kelce certainly has the personality for it, as he’s one of the NFL’s goofiest characters and has shown through interviews and his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason that he’s not afraid of poking fun at himself. We’ll find out what the SNL writers room cooks up for Travis in a few weeks, but I’ll go out on a limb and say he’ll do pretty well up there.