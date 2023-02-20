It was a Malone-heavy weekend at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah. Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone coached Team LeBron, Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone was in the building to take in the sights, and the NBA tapped Post Malone to deliver a pre-game performance yesterday (February 19).

After being introduced by Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung, Malone started his brief set with “Wow,” performing the track through smiles and high-fives with fans in the front rows. Then, backed by fiery pyrotechnics, he brought out 21 Savage to join him on their former No. 1 hit, “Rockstar.”

There was a lot of music at All-Star Weekend beyond Malone and Savage. Also pre-game, Jully Black sang “O Canada” and made a change to the country’s national anthem. Utah native Jewel also came through with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Savage also played in the celebrity game earlier in the weekend, which also featured Janelle Monáe, Cordae, Kane Brown, Ozuna, and Nicky Jam.

Rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A. (who some might know better as Damian Lillard) showed out during the game and ended up being one of its leading scorers with 26 points. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum won the game’s MVP award.

Check out Malone performing “Wow” and bringing out Savage for “Rockstar” above.