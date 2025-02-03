Jisoo Drops The Tracklist For Her Pivotal Debut Solo EP, ‘Amortage’

Jisoo recently announced Amortage, her debut solo EP, and the project marks a turning point, as it’s the Blackpink member’s first solo project since signing with Warner Records just a few days ago. Now, she has unveiled a bit more about the release: its tracklist. Pre-orders are also now open.

Jisoo previously said of the project, “I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I’m just getting started, and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning, and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO/co-chairman of Warner Records, also said in a statement, “There is no question that Jisoo is one of the biggest stars in the world, and we have no doubt that her solo career will be even more impactful. The energy, passion, and artistry Jisoo brings to her music is on another level. Her music transcends cultures and Tom Corson and I along with the entire team are thrilled to join forces with Jisoo as she continues to make history and inspire millions around the world.”

Check out the Amortage cover art and tracklist below.