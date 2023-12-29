Blackpink has reportedly declined to renew their solo contracts with YG Entertainment. The news about Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo came through a statement from the label earlier today (December 29).

“Blackpink recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities,” it read, according to Soompi. “We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

Many fans had been wondering if the girls would focus more on their solo work, as Jennie recently launched her own record label and entertainment company, Odd Atelier. It has been described as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

“I’m also excited about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA,” she wrote on social media. “Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

Although the girls have parted ways with YG individually, they will be remaining with them for all group activities as a band. The update came after months of reported negotiations.