Following the conclusion of their Born Pink World Tour, Blackpink went on hiatus. Since then the beloved K-pop group’s members have stepped out to build their professional portfolios. Well, Jisoo is ready to add a few more lines to her resume.

Today (January 28), the “All Eyes On Me” singer announced her solo debut mini album, Amortage (via Warner Records). Although Jisoo did not reveal the forthcoming body of work’s official cover or pre-save link, she did confirm when it is expected to hit streaming platforms.

Fans can dive into Jisoo’s debut mini album on Valentine’s Day (February 14). In a statement, Jisoo expressed her joy for what’s to come. “I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey,” she said. “I feel like I’m just getting started, and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning, and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

Over on Instagram, Jisoo shared a rollout schedule (viewable here) filled with important dates surrounding Amortage. This Saturday, February 1, the first album cover will be posted online. By February 3, supporters will have the chance to pre-order Amortage. The following day, February 4, Jisoo will unveil Amortage‘s official tracklist.

The moment Blackpink fans have been waiting for is nearly here.

Amortage is out 2/14 via Warner Records.