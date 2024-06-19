Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake had a run-in with the law, as it was reported that he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake has yet to publicly address the situation, but now his lawyer apparently has.

Edward Burke Jr., Timberlake’s defense attorney, reportedly told TMZ, “[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

So, it would appear that Timberlake and his lawyer believe that his arrest and charges are somehow unjust.

The publication also notes that Timberlake was pulled over by police on June 17, after driving through a stop sign and was seen swerving. Timberlake allegedly told the arresting officer all he had to drink was one martini at The American Hotel. Officers apparently claim Timberlake had bloodshoot and glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, and slowed speech, and that he failed a field sobriety test and refused to do a breathalyzer.

Timberlake supposedly spent the night in jail before being released without bail the next morning, June 18. He is due to make a court appearance in July.