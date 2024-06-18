According to a law enforcement official, Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons (specifically, Sag Harbor, New York) on Monday, June 17 for driving while intoxicated, per ABC News. The singer is set to appear in court today.

According to People, Timberlake remains in police custody as of this morning.

This news arrives during a busy time for Timberlake. Everything I Thought It Was, his sixth album, was released in March. He also just kicked off his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in April. His most recent show was at Kaseya Center in Miami. He has a few more shows to close out June: He’ll be in Chicago on June 21, in New York on the 25th, and in Boston on the 29th.

Earlier this year, Timberlake found himself in a contentious back-and-forth with Britney Spears, with whom he was famously romantically involved years ago. On stage in January, Timberlake said on stage, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f*cking nobody,” which was an apparent reference to Spears. She seemingly offered a response on social media, writing, “Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”