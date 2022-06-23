Katy Perry — as a famous pop star who frequently reaches No. 1 on the charts — is used to getting recognized in public. But in Australia, the “Part Of Me” singer was wearing sunglasses and a hat at a café over the weekend, and worker Indianna Paull told her that there were no seats available.

“She handled it like any normal person would, I suppose,” Paull said in an interview with Australian morning show Sunrise. “She was really nice the whole time and she handled it like a champ. I think partly because I didn’t recognize her was the reason she was so just so relaxed and chill about it. I made a fool out of myself and said, ‘For future reference, we don’t usually seat people in this table.'”

After Paull’s manager informed her on who she was serving, she was stunned.

“I just went red and went limp at the knees,” she said. “I probably didn’t need to, but I felt like a fool, so I went over to her table and apologized. I don’t know why, I just felt shocked that I had acted like she was a casual Joe Blow!” She added, “In hindsight, I think the reason she wanted to get in so bad is because people were running around taking photos of her — I was so oblivious, running around like a headless chook, I had no idea.”

Paull says that Perry left a big tip and even “asked for my name and had a conversation with me and as she left she walked through the café and gave me a hug and was just really nice to everyone.”