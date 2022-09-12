New York Fashion Week is well underway and K-pop stars are no stranger to such events, especially when fashion is an inspiration to the global spectacle.

In celebration of Peter Do’s highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2023 men’s, women’s and unisex collections, the New York-based designer taps SM Entertainment artist and NCT member JENO to open up the show’s runway on September 13.

“It was a natural choice to have JENO open the show,” Peter Do says in a press release. “JENO embodies the Peter Do man — multifaceted, confident, and a trailblazer. I have so much respect for these artists because there is so much time put into their craft that people simply don’t see. Few realize the intensity of what is happening behind the scenes to achieve the end product; it’s very similar to fashion so I identify with that process very much. As a brand forging its own path in the industry, we are proud to partner with the leading global player in K-pop to help write the future of fashion.”

Peter Do’s collection introduces the theme of “TIME” with a personalized invitation memory box that consists of an SM-branded disposable camera, a recipe from Do’s late father, a note from the designer, a pack of needles and thread, measuring tape, an old-school mix CD featuring SM artists Do grew up listening to, and cookies stamped with “PD” and “SM,” in which he mentions SM Entertainment’s impact on his life growing up.

“There’s the nostalgia of listening to Girls’ Generation songs on the bus on my way to school,” Do mentions further in the presser. “When we started the brand, we were listening to Red Velvet on repeat while building studio furniture.”

Red Velvet’s Seulgi will also be in front row attendance as a the guest of honor ahead of her solo debut next month. SMROOKIES SHOHEI and EUNSEOK are said to make their NYFW debut as they walk the runway as well.