Lady Gaga delivered a stunning performance during this first weekend of Coachella a few days ago. But, some fans noticed one of her recent releases, last year’s Joker: Folie à Deux accompaniment Harlequin, didn’t make it onto the setlist. So, Gaga responded.

On TikTok a couple days ago, a fan shared a screengrab from Gaga’s Coachella performance, featuring her lying surrounded by skeletons. On the image, Gaga is labeled as “Coachella” while the skeletons are labeled as Gaga projects that weren’t represented in the setlist: Artpop, Joanne, Chromatica, and Harlequin. The user captioned the post, “well Gaga doesn’t remember Artpop and I don’t think she’ll remember Harlequin.”

Well, Gaga herself took to the comments to write, “Harlequin is one of my proudest pieces of production [black heart emoji].”

Some users made note of how Harlequin was the only project Gaga chose to speak up in support of, like one user who wrote, “The fact Gaga didn’t defend the other albums in her comment [skull emojis].” Another wrote, “Girl we know Gaga HATES Artpop.”

Per setlist.fm, Gaga performed 11 songs from Mayhem, four from Born This Way, two from The Fame, two from The Fame Monster, and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Check out Gaga’s full setlist below and revisit our recent interview with her here.