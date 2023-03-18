lady gaga 2023 oscars
Lady Gaga Shared A Glammed-Out Rehearsal Clip Taken Ahead Of Her Stripped-Back Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga‘s performance of “Hold My Hand” at the Academy Awards last week was one of the most talked about of the night. On stage, she performed the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack anthem, which was nominated for Best Orignal Song.

“I wrote this song with my friend BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick in my studio basement,” Gaga said on Oscars night, preceding her performance. “It’s deeply personal for me, and I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us, in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”

During her performance, she wore a black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers, while also going make-up free. Today (March 17) Gaga shared a clip on TikTok of herself rehearsing the song, while fully glammed out. In the clip, she is seen wearing a full face of makeup, and a lush, flowing, backless gown.

The rehearsal no one saw. Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me ❤️

“The rehearsal no one saw,” she captioned the video. “Love you all, thanks for being so supportive of a song that means so much to me.”

Though she hasn’t said why she chose to make a last-minute switch, she doesn’t need to, especially as the music spoke for itself that night.

You can see Gaga’s rehearsal footage above.

