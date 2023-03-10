Last week, Lady Gaga expressed her concerns about the difficulty the arts and culture sectors are experiencing as it relates to the public appreciation of the expression. However, there’s one visual arts company that the public can’t get enough of, and that’s Madame Tussauds, where Lady Gaga is a beloved fixture. Today (March 10), the company’s Hollywood location revealed its latest wax figure of the singer.

With a total of twenty figures of the performer featured at various locations around the world, fans are losing their minds (or as Gaga sang in her award-winning song “Shallow” featuring Bradley Cooper, diving off the deep end) over just how accurate the newest figure is.

Instead of opting for one of Gaga’s famous red-carpet looks or concert costuming, the sculpturist chose to immortalize the entertainer’s 2019 Oscars look. Wearing a custom strapless all-black Alexander McQueen ballgown with matching gloves as her bleach blonde hair elegantly tucked away into a sleek updo, it is currently a tamer look for the musician but gorgeous overall.

Madame Tussauds Hollywood unveils new Lady Gaga wax figure. pic.twitter.com/TFep9QjwHA — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

The only problem with the wax figure is the jewelry featured around the sculpture’s neck. In 2019, Gaga wore the infamous Tiffany & Co.’s 128.54-carat diamond Yellow Diamond to which a representative for her told People, “She was proud to wear the pieces and connect with their legacy.” But following an investigative piece produced by The Times, it was revealed that the necklace has a dark past.

Fans didn’t seem to care about a replica of the necklace being featured instead praising it for its authenticity.

This is the best wax figure I’ve ever seen — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 10, 2023

They Ate this one — Ms. Jada Jackme (@OneOfDaBarbz) March 10, 2023

one of the most accurate and realistic wax figures I’ve seen in my entire life — babyl0n (@gagasbabyl0n) March 10, 2023

wtf that's literally her — edgerunner (@Burt0n_99) March 10, 2023

Finally a masterpiece, looks just like her! Amazing! — Charlie Z Terron© (@C0balto) March 10, 2023

I had to double take..its pretty good — swifttarg ((ERAS 7/15)) (@Kdottarg) March 10, 2023

Sam Smith confessed to forging a note to skip school to see Lady Gaga perform live, we wonder if others will do the same to see her latest wax figure. For more information and how to visit Madame Tussauds Hollywood, click here.