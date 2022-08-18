Lana Del Rey LA June 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Lana Del Rey’s Manager Confirms Her Forthcoming Album Is ‘Nearing Completion’

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

It goes without saying that new music from Lana Del Rey gets the people going, with a proven catalog thus far in her career. She hasn’t been too far away, dropping an EP back in June and her last album in October 2021. Still, the fans will always take more, and excitingly, her manager Ben Mawson has clued listeners in on the fact that time is on its way once again on Instagram earlier today (August 18).

Mawson to Instagram to congratulate the singer on three of her songs making soundtracks for three separate films this year: The Last Movie Stars, Vengeance, and Lucy & Desi. He said “Incredible to see Lana’s brilliant music touching so many people so many years on. 3 songs from her catalogue soundtrack 3 fantastic films released this year; all of which hold significance in & around modern media history.”

Lana’s manager then chose to fully lean into that momentum by letting listeners know an updating about her forthcoming LP, adding “New album nearing completion…” with a rocket ship and starstruck emojis in the comments. That comment quickly became the top comment on the post in case there was any doubt as to whether people wanted new music from Lana Del Rey.

Check out Ben Mawson’s Instagram post above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×