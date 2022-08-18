It goes without saying that new music from Lana Del Rey gets the people going, with a proven catalog thus far in her career. She hasn’t been too far away, dropping an EP back in June and her last album in October 2021. Still, the fans will always take more, and excitingly, her manager Ben Mawson has clued listeners in on the fact that time is on its way once again on Instagram earlier today (August 18).

Mawson to Instagram to congratulate the singer on three of her songs making soundtracks for three separate films this year: The Last Movie Stars, Vengeance, and Lucy & Desi. He said “Incredible to see Lana’s brilliant music touching so many people so many years on. 3 songs from her catalogue soundtrack 3 fantastic films released this year; all of which hold significance in & around modern media history.”

🚨Lana Del Rey is coming! Lana’s manager, Ben Mawson, confirmed that her new album is almost done. pic.twitter.com/PUZ0SHBh4H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2022

Lana’s manager then chose to fully lean into that momentum by letting listeners know an updating about her forthcoming LP, adding “New album nearing completion…” with a rocket ship and starstruck emojis in the comments. That comment quickly became the top comment on the post in case there was any doubt as to whether people wanted new music from Lana Del Rey.

Check out Ben Mawson’s Instagram post above.