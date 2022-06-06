Lana Del Rey Has A New Album ‘Coming Soon,’ Her Manager Confirms

Lana Del Rey fans were well-fed last year, as she released two new albums: Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Blue Banisters. It turns out her productive streak may not be done yet, as her manager is indicating that yet another new album will be out soon.

Over the weekend, Ben Mawson shared a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times article about memorable Hollywood Bowl concerts, which includes a Del Rey show. In the caption, he wrote, “A true star, one of the greatest living female songwriters that will influence for decades to come and a real performer that has inspired multiple generations . Big love and proud of @honeymoon forever new music incoming.” In the comments, he added, “Another beauty of a real songwriters album coming soon.”

Lana Del Rey's manager confirms a new album coming soon! pic.twitter.com/GNkqsC286a — Taylana Updates (@taylanainfo) June 5, 2022

For fans who have been keeping up with Del Rey news, this reveal may not be that surprising, as Del Rey has been talking about new music. Last month, she said of material she’s working on, “It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, ‘When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.’ It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”